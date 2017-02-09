Sarah French joins NBC Charlotte

Sarah French

CHARLOTTE, NC – NBC Charlotte has named Sarah French co-anchor of WCNC’s evening newscasts. French will join Fred Shropshire on NBC Charlotte News at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. starting in late March 2017.

“WCNC is thrilled to bring Sarah French to Charlotte,” said WCNC’s President and General Manager, Deborah Collura. “Sarah’s experience covering major news events, advocating for consumer rights and telling original stories are more reasons for viewers to turn to WCNC.”

“I'm very excited to join a growing team of journalists who are focused on the needs of local families. I look forward to being the person you can trust to share the most important stories to keep you informed. I can't wait to return to my Southern roots and become a part of the Charlotte community”, said Sarah French.

French comes to WCNC from WHDH in Boston where she was the morning anchor since 2011. Prior to joining WHDH, she was morning anchor at the FOX affiliate, WTIC, in Hartford, CT. Sarah began her career as a reporter at KOMU in Columbia, MO. Born in Hot Springs, AR, French holds a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri.

French brings rich experience covering major world events. She was on the ground covering the Boston marathon bombing, the destructive 2010 earthquake in Haiti and the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing. She holds two prestigious Emmy Awards and received the “Excellence in Local Television Award” by the National Lesbian & Gay Journalists Association for an hour-long special called “Gay in America: Tensions & Tolerance.”

“Sarah is the perfect complement to our talented team of journalists,” said Executive News Director, Matt King. “Sarah has the right balance of journalistic integrity and genuine care for the audience. Between her and Fred Shropshire, WCNC’s evening team is poised to continue the strong momentum the station has been building.”

French is an inspirational champion for several notable causes, including the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Susan G. Komen Foundation. She is also an advocate for domestic violence victims. After the tragic domestic-violence related death of her friend and colleague, Alice Morrin, Sarah worked tirelessly with Connecticut legislators to pass a 911 texting bill in Alice’s name.

French is member of the Cherokee nation and moves to Charlotte with her husband, Chris, and their 18 month old daughter, Blair. She is a self-proclaimed “foodie”, a huge fan of the theater and enjoys spending her free time with her family.





