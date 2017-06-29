Rob Hughes (Photo: WCNC)

Rob Hughes is a sports reporter at NBC Charlotte.

Rob came to the Queen City from West Lafayette, IN, where he was Sports Director at WLFI, a role he served for three years. He got his television start as a weekend sports reporter and anchor at KSNT in Topeka, KS.

A graduate of Purdue University, Rob studied economics but determined (a little late!) during his senior year that he needed to pursue his passion for sports. That led him to an internship at WISH-TV in his hometown of Indianapolis, and a master's degree in sports journalism at Indiana University.

Rob's love of sports came from watching the NFL in the 199s with his dad. Although his own athletic career ended with his high school graduation, you can still find him on local basketball courts and golf courses during his free time.

Growing up in a city that loves the NFL, NBA, and racing, Rob already feels at home in Charlotte. He loves to watch, play and talk sports, so feel free to join the conversation with him on Twitter and Facebook!

Have a story you'd like to share with Rob? You can always email him here.

