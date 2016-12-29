Savannah Levins

Savannah Levins joined NBC Charlotte as a Multi-Media Journalist in August 2016. She primarily covers York County.



Before moving to Charlotte, Savannah was a reporter at WCNC’s sister station WLTX-TV, the CBS affiliate in Columbia, South Carolina. While in Columbia, she led coverage of the Charleston massacre, the Confederate flag take down, the historic thousand-year flood of 2015, and several other impactful stories that have been shared across the nation. Savannah’s work has been recognized with several accolades, including EMMY, RTDNAC, and STAR award wins.



Savannah grew up in Alpharetta, Georgia. She graduated early from the University of Georgia cum laude, with degrees in Broadcast Journalism and International Affairs. She also spent a semester studying international politics at Oxford University in England.



In college, Savannah wrote for Zpolitics and The Red and Black student newspaper. She reported, anchored, produced and managed the school’s student-run newscast, Grady Newsource. She served as Vice President of DiGamma Kappa, the university’s official broadcast journalism society. She served as sisterhood and philanthropy chair for her sorority, Delta Zeta. Her volunteerism has also been recognized with several awards and grants.



Savannah was also an intern for 11 Alive News (NBC) in Atlanta, Georgia. She was eventually hired as a part time Multi-Media Journalist, a position she held while completing her final semester of college.



Savannah loves to travel, meet new people, and tell stories. She is so excited to be a part of the NBC Charlotte family.



You can email Savannah at slevins@wcnc.com, or follow her on twitter @LevinsReports.

Tweets by LevinsReports

Copyright 2016 WCNC