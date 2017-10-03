Tanya Mendis

Tanya Mendis is an award-winning journalist who joined the WCNC team in February of 2016 as a weekend anchor and lead reporter.

She came to Charlotte from Phoenix where she was an anchor and reporter at the KTVK/KPHO duopoly.

Tanya began her career in Chattanooga, Tennessee where she quickly worked her way up from the tiny bureau in Dalton, Georgia to one of the lead reporters and anchors at the station.

From there, she moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico where she anchored weekend mornings.

Tanya received her master's degree from Northwestern University and her bachelor's degree from the University of Virginia.

She was born and raised in the Boston area and will quickly let you know she is a diehard fan of her hometown Patriots, Celtics and Red Sox.

Tanya spent her summers as a child in North Carolina with her extended family and proudly calls the Tarheel state her second home.

She and her husband have a 2-year-old daughter named Autumn. They live in Tega Cay and are excited to be welcoming another daughter to their family this January.



