Air travelers faced another day of disruptions Wednesday as winter weather snarled flights at dozens of U.S. airports. Airlines were waiving change fees for fliers in dozens of cities as the storm slowed flights from Texas and the Southeast into New England.

Nationwide, nearly 700 flights were canceled and another 330 delayed as of 6:50 a.m. ET, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware.

Those figures were almost certain to worsen Wednesday as snow and ice affected airports from the Deep South to New England.

Upping the potential for flight disruptions on Wednesday was an unusually wide area of cold weather. Below-freezing temperatures were reported as far south as Florida, where snow, freezing rain and temperatures in the 20s were reported at some locations in the western part of the state. Farther north, temperatures fell to the single digits in the Midwest and Great Lakes. That cold weather could contribute to flight back-ups as airplanes are de-iced prior to takeoff.

Wednesday’s poor weather comes after more than 1,600 flights were canceled Tuesday from the same system. In total, more than 2,200 have now been canceled since the storm began snarling flights on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s storm – combined with the lingering disruptions from Tuesday – left fliers facing disruptions across a large part of the South and East.

In Atlanta – home to the world’s busiest airport – about 130 flights were canceled Wednesday, representing about 5% of the day’s schedule there. About 260 flights were canceled there a day earlier. Delta operates its busiest hub at the airport while Southwest also has a significant operation there.

Boston’s Logan International Airport was another airport that saw a spike in delays Wednesday, with about 170 cancellations as of 7 a.m. ET. Other airports in the Northeast – including those in New York – could see disruptions Wednesday as poor weather buffeted the region.

The Carolinas also were seeing snow – and flight cancellations – on Wednesday. About 60 flights – more than 10% of the schedule – had been canceled at the Raleigh-Durham airport. Some flights had also been canceled at Charlotte’s busy airport, but the totals remained mostly at nuisance levels as of 7 a.m.

Airports in Texas and Louisiana were still recovering from Tuesday’s disruptions, with the airports in Houston, Dallas, Austin, San Antonio and New Orleans still facing above-average delays and cancellations.

More than 10% of the day’s schedule had been grounded at Houston Hobby, for example, as that Southwest Airlines-dominated airport looked to resume normal schedules after Tuesday’s icy weather. It was a similar story in New Orleans, where about 70 flights – or about 1 out of every 5 on the schedule – were grounded Wednesday.

