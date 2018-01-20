White House budget director Mick Mulvaney discusses the possible government shutdown on Jan. 19 during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C.

The federal government shut down Friday night after the Senate blocked a short-term spending bill.

Government agencies are now in the process of shutting down.

Here's what you need to know today:

Talks started again Saturday

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., vowed early Saturday to keep the Senate in session, and the House reconvened at 9 a.m. Saturday to be ready to vote on whatever the Senate may pass.

What's different today

Only “essential” government employees will report to work, so most federal agencies and departments are closed for now.

The big difference this time around compared to the shutdown in 2013 is that monuments and parts of most national parks will remain open. Services that require staffing and maintenance, such as campgrounds, full service restrooms, and concessions that require some park staff or assistance will not be operating, the Interior Department said.

The mail is still being delivered, Social Security checks are still being processed, the Medicare and Medicaid programs are still running, and veterans’ hospitals are still operating.

It could be short-lived

McConnell said Saturday he would offer a new option to keep the government funded through Feb. 8, rather than the Feb. 16 date that the rejected bill would have set.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said "there is a path forward."

"We can reach it quickly (Saturday)," he said. "The president and the four leaders should immediately sit down and finish this deal so the entire government can get back to work on Monday."

If the shutdown continues

If an agreement isn't met this weekend, some offices will remain closed, but not as many as the 2013 shutdown, White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said. The Trump administration's approach, if carried out, would be a reversal from the so-called "Washington Monument" strategy that administrations of both parties have used since shutdowns became more common during the Reagan administration. By closing some of the most popular and visible government services, the administration can put pressure on Congress to compromise and inflict less pain on citizens who use government services.

At least 26 federal agencies updated their shutdown contingency plans Friday in order to make the closures less onerous.

Mandatory spending like Social Security and disaster relief will continue, as they have in past shutdowns. Military troops, police and other essential workers would also continue, but their pay could be held up if the shutdown lasts more than a week. Even federal workers told not to report to work would likely be paid eventually — Congress has historically voted to pay them retroactively.

