WASHINGTON — The Bible, Vice President Pence assured mourners in Texas in November, tells us that the Lord is close to the broken hearted.

It’s not surprising that the devout Pence, who reads the Bible every day, would seek its wisdom in responding to the shooting attack on the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, the worst mass slaying in Texas history.

But it's not just tragedy that causes Pence to rely on what he usually calls the "Old Book." He regularly quotes the Bible in his public remarks:

— As evidence that a GOP tax cut would boost the economy, Pence argued in speeches that’s what past tax cuts have done.

“The Old Book says there's nothing new under the sun; what will be has been before. Well, this specifically was before,” he said.

— When Pence vowed in October that the United States would again send astronauts to the moon, he called for faith. “Faith that, as the Old Book teaches us, that if we rise to the heavens, he will be there,” Pence said.

— Confirming the administration’s commitment to Central America in June, Pence called it a new era.

“The Old Book tells us that we should encourage one another and build each other up,” he said, “just as, in fact, we are doing.”

Vice President Mike Pence, center, holds the hand of his wife, Karen, as they are joined by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and other leader in a prayer during a stop at the First Baptist Church, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Rockport, Texas, as they tour areas effected by Hurricane Harvey.

Eric Gay/AP

The Biblical nuggets aren’t the centerpiece of Pence’s remarks. But they are unapologetic references to what has always guided Pence in his public and private life.

They’re also a regular reminder of the big differences in style and personality between Pence and Trump — whose signature communication vehicle is the tweet that often brags about an accomplishment or attacks a critic.

For those puzzled about the unlikely partnership between Christian conservatives and Trump, Pence is perhaps the biggest question mark — especially for those who've known him a long time.

“He’s immersed in this Christian world view that can bend a little but is very consistent, and isn’t mean,” said former Rep. Mark Souder, a fellow evangelical Christian who was close to Pence when both served in Congress. “I really wrestled with, how did he accommodate that with joining the Trump team?”

Pence’s willingness to partner with Trump helped convince religious conservatives to support the ticket, and that support played a significant role in Trump’s victory. The arrangement was mutually beneficial, said Julie Ingersoll, religious studies professor at the University of North Florida. It put someone “high up in the executive branch with kind of theocratic values that they probably could never have just elected on his own,” she said.

“I think that they’re having some success beyond their wildest dreams,” she said of Christian conservatives.

The list of first-year accomplishments that pleased the religious right — from judicial appointments to policy changes, and from personnel appointments to access to the White House — is lengthy. How much of that can be attributed to Pence is less clear.

That’s in part because Pence doesn’t claim credit. (His office, for example, declined an opportunity to do so for this story.)

That may be a wise strategy for staying in the good graces of a boss who doesn’t like to share the spotlight. But Pence would act the same whether partnered with a meek-mannered person instead of a reality TV star, said Micah Clark, executive director of the socially conservative American Family Association of Indiana.

“He knows his position,” Clark said. “He’s not someone who is trying to get the glory.”

That stems, friends say, from Pence’s belief in “servant leadership,” an approach articulated by fellow Hoosier Robert Greenleaf that Pence refers to in speeches.

“Servant leadership, not selfish ambition, must be the animating force of the career that lies before you,” Pence told graduates of Pennsylvania’s Grove City College last year. “For it’s written, whoever would be first of all must be servant of all.”

Still, there are plenty of indications that Pence has had an influence.

“I know for a fact that he played an indispensable role in the consideration and ultimate selection of (Supreme Court Justice Neil) Gorsuch,” said Ralph Reed, chairman of the Faith and Freedom Coalition and a longtime friend of Pence’s.

Pence’s office has promoted articles by Fox News and The Washington Free Beacon that credited Pence with galvanizing a variety of bureaucratic actions to help Christian, and other minority refugees, in Iraq.

The Daily Beast recently reported that anti-abortion groups appealed directly to Pence last month to try to stop a health care bill because it didn’t contain enough restrictions on abortion.

Bloomberg News has credited Pence with helping override objections others in the administration had to recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. (Pence will be in Israel next week where he will meet with the prime minister, address the parliament and visit the Western Wall.)

“The administration’s policy on abortion and Israel sure look like Mike’s,” said Souder. Those were Pence’s top social issues he pushed during his dozen years in Congress

Supporters and opponents of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, or RFRA, made their opinions known at the Indiana Statehouse on March 19, 2015.

Matt Kryger / The Star

Pence frequently addresses religious groups — while always bringing greetings from Trump. He was the highest-ranking administration official to appear in person at the annual “March for Life” anti-abortion rally last year. One of Pence’s first social events at his residence this year was a dinner for faith leaders.

“It is impossible to exaggerate the quality of relationships that the vice president has with Christian leaders across this country,” said Johnnie Moore, an informal spokesman for the group of evangelicals who advise President Trump. “They don’t just know each other. They’re friends, and friends for a long, long time.”

There have been a few times when Pence has notably pulled back — at least publicly — from his partnership with Trump. He did not comment on Trump’s endorsement of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore despite allegations that Moore had romantically pursued and sexually assaulted girls in their teens when he was in his 30s.

Pence also did not comment on reports that Trump referred to Haiti and African nations as “shithole countries.”

“I’m sure he cringes at things,” Clark said. "A lot of the way he interacts with people comes from his faith. He’s very loving and kind. I’ve never seen him say a bad word about anybody."

In a December column arguing that “the moral authority of the presidency is in tatters,” conservative columnist Michael Gerson called Pence “the cringing, fawning high priest of flunkiness.” (Gerson, who co-authored a book on the complicated relationship between religion and politics, previously worked for former Indiana Sen. Dan Coats and for President George W. Bush.)

But Curt Smith, president of the Indiana Family Institute, believes the successes the administration has had on evangelicals’ priorities shows Pence is having an impact — without tarnishing his own image.

“Obviously there are days of heartburn,” Smith said. “But I think Mike’s been helped tremendously (by the experience). More importantly, the administration has been given great guidance and insight by Mike’s efforts.”

For his part, Pence regularly quotes Jeremiah 29:11: "For I know the plans I have for you, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future." A framed copy of the verse hangs over the mantel of the vice president’s residence.

Part of trying to determine God’s plans for you is to maximize the talents God gave you, Souder explains.

Pence, who won speech contests growing up and was a radio talk show host before being elected to Congress, has honed his communication skills to both maximize spreading his Christian views along with advancing his political ambitions. The skills helped him win a House leadership position, even though he had to agree to stop challenging the leadership to be part of the team.

Similarly, Souder sees Pence as having made a deal when joining Trump’s team: “If God ordained Donald Trump to be president, whether I like it or not, then I am to do the best I can under that,” is the thinking, Souder explained.

Clark, of the American Family Association of Indiana, likewise sees a religious explanation for Pence’s approach to his role. He points to the Old Testament’s book of Esther, the story of an orphaned girl who becomes the Queen of Persia and intercedes with the king to save the Jewish people.

“And who knows but that you have come to your royal position for such a time as this?” her older cousin Mordecai prompts.

Pence, Clark says, sees himself as being there “for such a time as this.”

“I agree with that," Clark said. "He has the president’s ear. That’s something a lot of people want. And God’s given him that opportunity. And I think a lot of social conservatives have comfort in that.”

