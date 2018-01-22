These $50 sneakers are easy proof that it doesn't cost a fortune to win the red carpet.

Millie Bobby Brown made a classic footwear choice for Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards, pairing white Converse All-Stars with a sequined custom Calvin Klein gown and black ribbons in her hair.

Millie Bobby Brown at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Los Angeles.

Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

"I've never worn pink... maybe tomorrow I can... what do you think???" the 13-year-old Stranger Things star tweeted on Saturday, pondering her SAG Awards wardrobe. Clearly, she chose correctly.

Brown also showed off her pink manicure and Repossi jewels on Twitter, which gave her already sparkly look a little more shine.

Millie Bobby Brown: Style Diary Millie Bobby Brown is 13 going on season 2 of 'Stranger Things.' The girl who always looks like an Eleven on the red carpet officially became a teenager on Feb. 19, 2017. In celebration, we've assembled our favorite looks from the starlet. 01 / 14 Millie Bobby Brown is 13 going on season 2 of 'Stranger Things.' The girl who always looks like an Eleven on the red carpet officially became a teenager on Feb. 19, 2017. In celebration, we've assembled our favorite looks from the starlet. 01 / 14

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com