13 years later: Jackson's Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction or publicity stunt?

Singers Janet Jackson and surprise guest Justin Timberlake perform during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVIII between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers at Reliant Stadium on February 1, 2004 in Houston, Texas. (Photo: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images, 2004 Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Wednesday marked 13 years since pop star, Janet Jackson had the infamous "wardrobe malfunction" seen around the world at Super Bowl 38 in Houston.

KHOU 11 reporter Josh Marshall spoke to the man who sold the accessory worn by Jackson on her nipple that night.

"My friends introduce me as the man who sold Janet Jackson her nipple shield." said Byriah Dailey on Wednesday.

Dailey's sterling silver sunburst nipple shield was purchased by Jackson's stylist on January 30, 2004.

Dailey said he'll never forget the hint the stylist dropped before leaving his store that day.

"Watch the Super Bowl halftime show and there's a surprise at the end." the stylist reportedly told Dailey.

While more than 140 million people saw Jackson's exposed breast live on national television that Super Bowl Sunday, many missed out on it.

One of those people was YouTube co-founder, Jawed Karim.

According to Forbes, when he couldn't find any videos of the incident online, Karim and his friends Steve Chen and Chad Hurley began working on building the site we now know as YouTube.com.

YouTube officially launched a year later, in February of 2005.

Now, 13 years later, the video has millions of views on the site but fans still question if the incident was truly a wardrobe malfunction or a planned publicity stunt.

