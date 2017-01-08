2017 Golden Globes: Everything you need to know

The Golden Globes, aka award season's booziest night of stars and acceptance speeches, is taking place Sunday. Here's everything you need to know about the 74th annual show that honors the best in TV and film.
It airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC
The show, which takes place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., will air live from coast to coast. E! will have a Red Carpet Live arrival special starting at 7 p.m. ET, and Ryan Seacrest will begin NBC's pre-show coverage at 6 p.m ET.
You can stream the show only if...
... you have a cable subscription. You need to select your TV provider to watch NBC from a streaming device. The red carpet will stream on Twitter starting at 6 p.m. ET.
PHOTOS: 60 of the best Golden Globes looks from the past decade
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association picks the winners
The HFPA is a small group of about 90 international journalists that are based in Southern California. Since the group is small (and has been accused of unfairly voting for glamorous stars), so winners tend to be unpredictable.
It's like the pre-game for the Oscars
The Academy Awards is the most prestigious of the awards shows. The three-hour Golden Globes, on the other hand, is a place where stars can try out fashion, sample parts of speeches and, frankly, get drunk. Talent in both TV and film are honored at the ceremony.
Photos: 2017 Golden Globe Awards nominees
Jimmy Fallon is hosting
The Tonight Show host is a much more genial follow-up to the acerbic Ricky Gervais, who hosted last year. The host told Extra that he's going to open the show with a Saturday Night Live-style cold open with famous participants including Tina Fey.
PHOTOS: Red carpet arrivals
Sylvester Stallone's daughters will serve as Miss Golden Globes
Every year, the HFPA gives the title of Mr. or Miss Golden Globe to the offspring of a Hollywood star. This year, Sophia, Scarlet and Sistine Stallone will share the honor and assist with the show. Their father won a Globe at last year's ceremony for his performance in Creed.
We expect Emma Stone, Mahershala Ali and Casey Affleck to get trophies
Movie critic Brian Truitt predicts who will win Globes here.
New TV shows will be represented
The HFPA has nominated plenty of shows that are only in their first season. For example, in the TV drama category, The Crown is going up against Westworld, This Is Us and Stranger Things.
Photos | Golden Globe Nominees - Television
Meryl Streep will get a lifetime achievement award
Streep, who's been nominated for 30 Globes (including one this year), will be given the Cecil B. Demille Award. Viola Davis will present the award.
A-listers will turn out
Presenters and nominees include Reese Witherspoon, Sofia Vergara, Jessica Chastain, Nicole Kidman, Bryan Cranston, Tom Hiddleston, Denzel Washington, Natalie Portman, Ryan Gosling, Octavia Spencer, Kerry Washington and Amy Adams
PHOTOS: Golden Globe movie nominations
USA TODAY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs