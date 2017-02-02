Budweiser, Skittles, Mr. Clean, more: Watch every 2017 Super Bowl commercial already released

John Malkovich is in a 60-second ad for Squarespace, an all-in-one publishing tools company. (Photo: Courtesy, Squarespace)

Can't wait for the Super Bowl? If it's because of the commercials, then this is your spot. Check out all the Super Bowl ads right here as they are released.

Kings Hawaiian

A man trying to stash away his King's Hawaiian rolls chooses a hiding place that isn't as secret as he thinks it is.

Wonderful Pistachios

Ernie the Elephant, voiced by WWE star John Cena, discovers the benefits of Wonderful Pistachios.

Sprint

A man fakes his own death to get out of his Verizon contract before being convinced to switch to Sprint

LIFEWTR

John Legend and PepsiCo's new LIFEWTR bottled water brings color to a drab world.

Audi

Audi's Super Bowl ad, featuring a man watching her daughter win on the race track, advocates for equal pay.

Kia

With the help of the new hybrid Kia Niro, actress Melissa McCarthy saves the world.

Busch

Busch's first ever Super Bowl ad reintroduces the beer to the world by embracing the great outdoors.

Squarespace

Actor John Malkovich struggles to secure the domain name JohnMalkovich.com in Squarespace's new ad.

Ford

Narrated by actor Bryan Cranston, Ford's Super Bowl LI ad focuses on the automaker's future plans.

Nintendo

Nintendo introduces the new Switch console with clips from the game The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Buick

In the latest installment of the automaker's "That's a Buick?" campaign, NFL star Cam Newton and supermodel Miranda Kerr each make a surprise appearance at a pee wee football game.

GoDaddy

GoDaddy's Super Bowl spot stars a man who completely embodies the most fun parts of the Internet.

KFC

KFC's first Super Bowl ad stars actors Billy Zane and Rob Riggle as dueling versions of Colonel Sanders.

Budweiser

The story of Adolphus Busch, the German immigrant who co-founded Anheuser-Busch in the 1800s.

Intel

With its new 360-degree replay technology, Intel spices up Tom Brady's morning routine.

Skittles

A teenager trying to get a girl's attention with Skittles unknowingly gets more than he bargained for.

Mr. Clean

The newly buff Mr. Clean dazzles in his first Super Bowl ad.

Febreeze

Febreze vows to make sure that your football halftime bathroom break won't stink.

Wendy's

Wendy's touts its fresh beef and pokes fun of its competitors' frozen burgers.

Fiji Water

Fiji Water's new Super Bowl commercial stresses the importance of untouched water.

