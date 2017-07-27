'Game of Thrones' Board Game Raises Double It's Kickstarter Goal in One Day
CMON started a Kickstarter campaign to bring 'A Song of Ice and Fire' to market for Game of Thrones Fans. In just one day they doubled their goal of $300,000. Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) has more.
WCNC 9:18 AM. EDT July 27, 2017
