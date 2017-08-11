A Man Adopts A Baby Deer and It's the Cuteness We Need

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
two-year-old SC boy hospitalized from spider bite
-
Man killed in double shooting
-
Grumpy Cat comes to Charlotte
-
SC inmate goes FB live from prison, brandishes weapon
-
Sparta man enters guilty pleas in sexual assault cases
-
Plano man bitten by snake gets $30k helicopter bill
-
Man charged with west Charlotte homicide
-
Emotional day at Taylor Swift trial
-
Eclipse warning for kids from local doctor
-
How to follow the PGA at Quail Hollow
More Stories
-
Driver charged in crash that killed pedestrianAug 11, 2017, 4:28 a.m.
-
CMPD identifes man killed in east Charlotte double shootingAug 11, 2017, 4:19 a.m.
-
What you need to know about Round 2 of the PGA ChampionshipAug 11, 2017, 5:50 a.m.