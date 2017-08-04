Airbnb Contest Brings Amazing Opportunity To Be the First To Witness Solar Eclipse
With the total solar eclipse just a days away and after waiting decades for it you might consider this chance of a lifetime to witness the rare event on August 21st. Buzz60's Maria Mercedes Galuppo (@mariamgaluppo) has more.
WCNC 12:35 PM. EDT August 04, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Outrage after jailed woman posts selfie online
-
Weeks-old puppy almost traded for drugs
-
Is Dunkin' Donuts getting a new name?
-
Man shot at north Charlotte hotel
-
Teen robbed and kidnapped at gunpoint
-
Nurse steals Rx drugs from patients
-
Mother searching for missing daughter
-
Fan Fest kicks off new Panthers season
-
Police looking for suspect after east Charlotte homicide
-
Two Samaritans saved 5 children traveling in back of u-haul
More Stories
-
Security guard shoots man at northeast Charlotte…Aug. 4, 2017, 4:56 a.m.
-
Sheriff: NC couple kept infant in cage for 23 hours dailyAug. 4, 2017, 11:12 a.m.
-
What you need to know about Panthers Fan FestAug. 4, 2017, 5:48 a.m.