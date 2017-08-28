Check Out This 2017 Best Colleges List That Has a Few Surprises

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
1 dead after I-485 crash
-
5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice
-
Woman killed in two-car crash involving CMPD officer
-
Tropical System May Form Off the South Carolina Coast
-
Charlotte Pride parades through uptown
-
Hurricane Harvey damages Port Aransas
-
Charlotte Pride supporters respond to President Trump's transgender military ban
-
Charlotte ReStore opens new store in Pineville
-
NC stepping up storm relief efforts for Texas victims
-
Massive sinkhole opens up in Rosenberg
More Stories
-
Two dead, at least 30 unaccounted for as Harvey slams TexasAug 24, 2017, 11:09 a.m.
-
Back to school affects more than just parents: What…Aug 25, 2017, 11:35 a.m.
-
Meck Co. Health Dept. evacuated after employee…Aug 28, 2017, 9:27 a.m.