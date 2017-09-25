How Much Money You Could Save By Buying Your Holiday Plane Tickets Now
It may feel far away, but it's time to get ready for the busy holiday travel season! TC Newman (@PurpleTCNewman) tells you how much you could save by booking your Thanksgiving and Christmas flights now!
WCNC 11:17 AM. EDT September 25, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Players Who Knelt Gets Mixed Reactions
-
Remembering Chelsea: Honoring her legacy through softball
-
VERIFY: Are NFL football players required to stand for the National Anthem?
-
Criminals target cars in South End
-
How Trump impacted the NFL on Sunday
-
Fatal crash under investigation
-
One dead after shooting in Antioch
-
Trump comments on protests spur response from football world
-
Tenn. church shooter 'just walked in, started shooting'
-
Several recent accidents involving trains
More Stories
-
Anthony Weiner sentenced to 21 months in sexting caseSep 25, 2017, 10:49 a.m.
-
Trump administration announces new travel banSep 24, 2017, 7:55 p.m.
-
Charlotte City Council to debate return of…Sep 25, 2017, 6:29 a.m.