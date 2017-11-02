It is Very Likely You Have Suffered The 'Pinball Syndrome'
Pinballs may not be used as much anymore, but it is in fact very present in the business world, it's a term known as the 'pinball syndrome' and it is very likely you have suffered from it. Maria Mercedes Galuppo (@mariamgaluppo) has more.
WCNC 8:37 AM. EDT November 02, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
What you need to know about the flu
-
Fort Mill schools cracking down on out-of-state license plates
-
Homecoming queen gives crown to classmate
-
Donations for Puerto Rico stuck in Charlotte
-
String of robberies in South End community
-
Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
FedEx brings hundreds of jobs to Cabarrus County
-
Former teachers, coaches tell Md. woman to keep fighting after Las Vegas shooting
-
Active shooter training in the wake of attack
More Stories
-
Queen City hopes to be crowned home to Amazon's headquartersNov. 2, 2017, 6:04 a.m.
-
Have you seen him? NC authorities searching for…Nov. 2, 2017, 7:04 a.m.
-
Government issues recall on millions of fire…Nov. 2, 2017, 9:03 a.m.