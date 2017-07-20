Why Accepting Boredom Can Help You Succeed

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Conflicting stories about street racing bust
-
Body of 'Uncle Randy'
-
Killing mosquitoes without pesticide
-
Man arrested, charged with killing wife
-
Man Charged with 12 Counts of Attempted Murder
-
Alleged Myers Park abduction under investigation
-
Mother accused of stabbing 4 children smiles in first court appearance
-
Police chase goes from roads to train tracks
-
Teen sexually assaulted, suspect on the run
-
San Antonio pastor's plea for daughter and wife answered
More Stories
-
Arson arrest made in massive apartment fire that…Jul 20, 2017, 8:08 a.m.
-
Myers Park teen sexually assaulted during alleged…Jul 19, 2017, 8:43 p.m.
-
Scorching heat wave expected to last through the weekendJul 20, 2017, 5:35 a.m.