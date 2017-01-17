Carowinds gets new ride with 53,000lb frame

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Tuesday afternoon, construction crews placed a 53,000-pound frame to set the foundation for one of four new rides in County Fair. Workers used a 550-ton crane to mount the piece for Electro-Spin. It took crews approximately 10 hours to complete.

Also, as of mid-January, one of the four classic family rides debuting in March—Rock N’ Roller— has been assembled and placed on its foundation.

Rock N’ Roller

Here are some additional County Fair updates:

Dockside Fries will get a facelift, along with new theming. The venue will serve the same delicious potato favorites, plus corn dogs and fried corn.

The restroom facility in this area will undergo renovations including: new tile, countertops, flooring and paint.

Additional patio space will also be added in this section of the park.

The park will begin testing rides at the beginning of March. Carowinds will open for the season on March 25, 2017.