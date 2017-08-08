Actor Channing Tatum throws up a two while talking about the Triad during a promotional movie stop (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Actor Channing Tatum is in Greensboro and we just can’t handle it!

Tatum is visiting the Triad area to promote his new movie called, “Logan Lucky.” Tatum made a stop at Mack Trucks in Greensboro. That's after he spent the night in Watauga County and stayed with a family host.





The "Logan Lucky" movie follows the Logan family from the hills of West Virginia. The family wants to change their history of 90 years of bad luck. That’s when two brothers dream up a NASCAR heist as they plan to steal $14 million from the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The cast stars: Katherine Waterston, Daniel Craig, Channing Tatum, Hilary Swank, Adam Driver, Riley Keough, Katie Holmes, Seth MacFarlane. See full list here: Cast & Crew

