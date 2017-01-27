Charlotte school has library built by 'Treehouse Masters'

Omni Montessori School's new "Owl's Nest" library will be featured on the Animal Planet Series "Treehouse Masters" this Friday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Omni Montessori School in Blakeney is taking reading to all-new heights with a custom-built treehouse library.

The special library was built by Nelson Treehouse and Supply, the contractors best known for their work on the Animal Planet series “Treehouse Masters,” and will be featured on an all-new episode Friday at 10 p.m.

I'm giving you a look at the Owl's Nest Treehouse Library at @OmniMontessori. Featured on tonight's @AnimalPlanet Treehouse Masters. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/xBxZwy8oqS — Hannah Welker (@hannahwelker) January 27, 2017

So how did the idea of an owl-shaped library, named “The Owl’s Nest,” come to fruition?

“We had a family here at Omni that had a treehouse built by the Tree House Masters and featured on the show,” said Beth Addison of Omni Montessori.

Addison said she then met with Pete Nelson of the Tree House Masters and came up with the idea since the school was outgrowing its old library.

“Dr. Montessori really believed in the importance of the connection of the outdoors and children, so to have a treehouse library fits in perfectly with our philosophy and school,” Addison said.

