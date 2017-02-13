Does anyone have an explanation for CeeLo Green's Grammy outfit?

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Gnarly Davidson (aka CeeLo Green) attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Photo: Frazer Harrison, 2017 Getty Images)

So, let's talk about CeeLo Green's outfit at the 2017 Grammy Awards Show.

For those of you who are connected to any sort of WiFi, you must have seen it.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Gnarly Davidson (aka CeeLo Green) attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS) (Photo: Christopher Polk, 2017 Getty Images)

CeeLo Green arrived to the Grammys in an all-gold ensemble. His face, just, everything. People on social media are comparing him to an angry Ferrero Rocher chocolate.

Why is CeeLo Green dressed like a Ferrero Rocher 😂💀 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Cx63rr77Qg — ㅤPx (@xPTvo) February 13, 2017

So far, we have no explanation as to what his inspiration was or why he chose to go as a golden statue, but we sure love the pictures.

In this picture, he seems to be preparing to morph into something, possibly an Oscar statue?

And in this picture, he is admiring a stencil of a Grammy Award that was decorated along the red carpet walkway. Maybe he was showing his thanks for the golden inspiration that drove him to adorn this metallic outfit?

FYI: CeeLo Green will be going by CeeLo Gold tonight at the #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/WjD7yn2dh6 — E! Style (@EOnlineStyle) February 13, 2017

Although we don't know what caused this magnificently eye-catching outfit, we can be sure of one thing; he certainly caught almost everyone's attention at the Grammys and, to be completely honest, gave us a good laugh. But no judgments here, CeeLo is just being CeeLo.

when you're *really* sick of someone else showing up in the same outfit pic.twitter.com/AvdeoTMIYj — MTV News (@MTVNews) February 13, 2017

