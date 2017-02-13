WCNC
Does anyone have an explanation for CeeLo Green's Grammy outfit?

A look at what you missed from the Grammys in two minutes.

Catherine Park, WXIA 10:15 AM. EST February 13, 2017

So, let's talk about CeeLo Green's outfit at the 2017 Grammy Awards Show.

For those of you who are connected to any sort of WiFi, you must have seen it. 

I'm talking about this:


CeeLo Green arrived to the Grammys in an all-gold ensemble. His face, just, everything. People on social media are comparing him to an angry Ferrero Rocher chocolate. 

(© 2017 WXIA)


