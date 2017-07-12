Donnie Wahlberg leaves $2,000 tip at Charlotte Waffle House

(Photo: Donnie Wahlberg official Facebook page)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – New Kids on the Block star Donnie Wahlberg is making waves in the Queen City after he left a major tip for some workers at a local restaurant.

In a post on his Facebook page early Thursday, Wahlberg posted a selfie with the staff along with his receipt from a dinner at the Waffle House on Queen City Drive. Wahlberg’s check was for $82.60, but he went above and beyond by leaving the staff an eye-popping $2,000 tip!

Wahlberg’s post said “My mom waited tables, and my dad tended bars – for years! So, when I walk into a #WaffleHouse, and the staff treats me like a king, you better believe I treat them like queens!” The post has been shared over 1,400 times and received over 1,000 comments.

Wahlberg also posted a live video on his official Facebook page during his visit to the Queen City. During the video, Wahlberg gave away tickets and backstage passes to a fan of his "Blue Bloods" program, who said she can't wait to take her mom.

"Who gets tickets and brings their mom? Only Jasmine!" exclaimed Wahlberg, who said he had just landed in Charlotte after a long day of filming for his television show.

And for those wondering, the New Kids singer ordered a Waffle House staple: steak, eggs, and bacon. But oddly enough, no waffle.

New Kids on the Block are scheduled to perform at Spectrum Center in uptown Charlotte Thursday night. For more information about the show, or to purchase tickets, click here.

© 2017 WCNC.COM