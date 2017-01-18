Emma Watson has spoken: Belle is better than Cinderella

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 16: Actress Emma Watson attends 'The Bling Ring' premiere during The 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2013 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) (Photo: Pascal Le Segretain, 2013 Getty Images)

Cinderella might want to stay in her own little corner after Emma Watson’s latest comments.

In a cover story for Total Film, the star of Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast explains why she signed on to tell a "tale as old as time" after she turned down the 2015 live-action adaptation of Cinderella, which starred Lily James and Cate Blanchett.

"I didn’t know they were going to make Beauty and the Beast at the time I turned down Cinderella," Watson said. "But when they offered me Belle, I just felt the character resonated with me so much more than Cinderella did."

Suggesting that Belle’s character was more self-actualized, the Harry Potter breakout and feminist advocate told the outlet: "There’s this kind of outsider quality that Belle had, and the fact she had this really empowering defiance of what was expected of her. In a strange way, she challenges the status quo of the place she lives in, and I found that really inspiring."

"She manages to keep her integrity and have a completely independent point of view," Watson continues. "She’s not easily swayed by other people’s perspective — not swayed by fear-mongering or scapegoating."

Was that Disney princess shade? Well, if the glass slipper fits...

