Brad Pitt accuses Angelina Jolie of Having 'No Self-Regulation Mechanism' in new court docs

Brad Pitt wants his children's records to be sealed.

The 53-year-old actor's attorney, Lance Spiegel, filed new documents on Wednesday supporting Pitt's request to have custody documents sealed, after Pitt's emergency hearing on the topic was denied by a judge on Dec. 7.

In the new documents obtained by ET, Pitt slams estranged wife Angelina Jolie for disregarding their children's "privacy rights when she believes it may benefit her," and claims that she "exposed the children by making public the names of their therapist and other mental health professionals."

Jolie "apparently has no self-regulation mechanism to preclude sensitive information from being placed in the public record," the documents state, "or she has other motives pursuant to which she seeks to disseminate information in this proceeding which will be immediately made public, where the children can access it or where people in the general public will have access to it for their own uses."

Court documents filed earlier this month revealed that Pitt and Jolie have been unable to agree on a custody schedule for their six children -- Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8 ��� and allege that the actress publicly filed court papers on her and Pitt's temporary custody agreement from October without Pitt's knowledge.

Jolie was granted physical custody of all six kids on Dec. 2. The court docs stated that Pitt would continue to have agreed-upon therapeutic visits with his kids, as determined by the family's therapist, who "shall at all times consider the best interests of the minor children." The Jolie-Pitt kids would also continue to participate in individual counseling, while a team of five mental health professionals help the family with "safe harbor therapy."

While a judge signed off on documents mandating that Pitt continue to participate in random drug and alcohol testing, as well as weekly individual and group therapy, whether he'll see his children for the holidays is unclear.

"Whether [Brad] sees the kids or not is still an open question, but he's obviously hopeful that he will," a source told ET earlier this month, while another source claimed it was up to the kids.

"If a child says they don't want to see Brad on Christmas, the psychiatrist isn't going to force them," the source said. "That's the whole purpose of this agreement."

