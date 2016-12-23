Jennifer Hudson's Son David Dances to Michael Jackson's 'Smooth Criminal' and It's Amazing

Talent definitely runs in the Hudson family.
Jennifer Hudson shared a video of her 7-year-old son, David Otunga Jr., showing off his dance moves to Michael Jackson's "Smooth Criminal," on Thursday, and to say it's incredible is an understatement. David Jr. adorably has the classic MJ moves down, as he practices in front of a huge mirror.
"My munch is giving it!" Hudson Instagrammed. "He loves him some Mj! He always say, 'I need my good socks, it helps me dance better.' He is in here giving it to me, he said, 'Mommy u ready ....'"
... And can we talk about his fierce mohawk?!
On Wednesday, Hudson shared another cute video of her and her only child with longtime love, professional wrestler David Otunga, posing like mannequins when they got locked inside a clothing store.
Earlier this month, the 35-year-old Oscar-winning singer stunned Hairspray Live! viewers, thanks to her incredible performance as Motormouth Mable. Watch all the highlights below:
