Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Take North to See 'The Nutcracker' on Rare Family Outing

It's been a tumultuous few months for Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West, but they're slowly getting back to normal, starting with a festive family outing.

The proud parents took their 3-year-old daughter, North, to see the Los Angeles Ballet perform The Nutcracker at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center in L.A.'s South Bay area on Friday.

WATCH: Kim Kardashian Shares Never-Before-Seen Bathing Suit Pics

Kim, 36, was dressed in an oversized red hoodie and wore her long black hair pin straight, while Kanye, 39, rocked an all-black ensemble, including a hoodie with a matching baseball hat and gold chains.

The husband-and-wife team posted for a photo with dancer Sam Atkins, and West also met some of the ballerinas backstage.

Nathaniel Solis/Los Angeles Ballet

Nathaniel Solis/Los Angeles Ballet

RELATED: Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian Gifted Fried Chicken Cakes From Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Find Snow in Calabasas

The Kardashian-West clan was also joined by Kim's older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and her 4-year-old daughter, Penelope -- who were excited to pose with the ballerinas backstage -- as well as Kanye's publicist, Tracy Nguyen Romulus, and her daughter, Ryan.

Nathaniel Solis/Los Angeles Ballet

Don't worry, North wasn't left out -- she got to meet the dancers up close as well. "North enjoyed meeting with ballerinas and dancing on stage, while the family was given a tour through the theater," a source tells ET.

The Nutcracker 🎄✨🎀 A photo posted by Tracy Nguyen Romulus (@tracyromulus) on Dec 23, 2016 at 8:59pm PST

Both North and Penelope take ballet lessons, and their moms and aunts have shared adorable pics of the two in their tutus before, so we can only imagine how excited the cousins were to attend the holiday classic together!

WATCH: Kim Kardashian's BFF Jonathan Cheban Shows Off Her Epic Christmas Tree

This was a rare outing for both Kim and Kanye since the reality star's Paris robbery in October and the rapper's hospitalization in November. In fact, the mom of two stepped out for the first time since Kanye's stay at UCLA just last week, when she attended the Christmas party of longtime friend Shelli Azoff. The couple then went out on a dinner date last Sunday.

A source close to the couple tells ET that nothing has changed between them, despite reports that the two are having marital troubles after a very difficult year. Find out more in the video below.