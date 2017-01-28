Food truck for dogs is huge hit

The Seattle Barkery features baked goods for canines.

SEATTLE - The hottest new food truck in Western Washington is causing customers to sit, stay, and roll over.

The Seattle Barkery features baked goods custom made for canines.

"I think if we get a tail wag and a gobbled-up treat, that means a five star Yelp review,” said owner Dawn Ford.

She and her husband Ben worked as dog walkers and found themselves growing alarmed about the number of recalled pet treats.

"I would hate the idea of making my own dog sick, let alone a customer's dog,” she said. “So I just started researching and dog treat recipes are really simple, or can be really simple.”

Dawn taught herself how to bake own peanut butter and pumpkin pretzels, peanut butter and banana bones, and beefy carrot bagels.

When Ben found a truck for sale on Craigslist, their business plan came together.

Snacks start at a dollar fifty and are grain-free and made with organic ingredients, when possible.

One of their most popular warm-weather items is a doggie ice cream sundae with an edible bowl.

For a dog's most special day, the Barkery also offers pooch-approved birthday cakes served on Frisbees.

As for customer service, it seems to come naturally to the Fords.

"It's easy, you've just got to like dogs,” Dawn said.

"It's that unconditional love, it's the compassion that they teach you, the patience,” Ben added.

The Fords are also committed to serving the greater dog community. They give away left-over treats to organizations like PAWS and all their tips go to support Old Dog Haven. So far, they've donated $2,500 to the rescue group.

