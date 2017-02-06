WCNC
Fresh off the Super Bowl, Lady Gaga releases ‘Joanne' World Tour dates

KENS5.com Staff , KENS 9:51 AM. EST February 06, 2017

Calling all Little Monsters!

Coming off of her explosive Super Bowl halftime show, Lady Gaga released the dates for her next tour.

Named for her recent album, ‘Joanne’ Gaga will be touring from Europe, South America, and North America starting in August 2017.

While Gaga won’t be visiting San Antonio, she will make stops in Houston on December 3, Austin on December 5 and ending her Texas run in Dallas on December 8.

Tickets go on sale on February 20.

For more information, you can visit http://www.ladygaga.com/tourdates

Full tour dates:

Aug. 01 at Rogers Arena                                Vancouver, BC

Aug. 03 at Rogers Place                 Edmonton, AB

Aug. 05 at Tacoma Dome              Tacoma, WA

Aug. 08 at The Forum                     Los Angeles, CA

Aug. 11 at T-Mobile Arena           Las Vegas, NV

Aug. 13 at AT&T Park                      San Francisco, CA

Aug. 15 at Golden 1 Center          Sacramento,CA

Aug. 19 at Centurylink Center     Omaha, NB

Aug. 21 at Xcel Energy Center     St. Paul, MN

Aug. 23 at Quicken Loans Arena Cleveland, OH

Aug. 25 at Wrigley Field                 Chicago, IL

Aug. 28 at Citi Field                          New York, NY

Sep. 01 at Fenway Park                 Boston, MA

Sep. 04 at Bell Centre                     Montreal, QC

Sep. 06 at Air Canada Centre      Toronto, ON

Sep. 10 at Wells Fargo Center     Philadelphia, PA

Sep. 15 at Rock in Rio Festival     Rio de Janeiro, BR

Sep. 22 at Palau Sant Jordi            Barcelona, ES

Sep. 24 at Hallenstadion                Zurich, CH

Sep. 26 at Mediolanum Forum   Milan, IT

Sep. 29 at Barclaycard Arena       Hamburg, DE

Oct. 01 at Sportpaleis                     Antwerp, BE

Oct. 03 at Ziggo Dome                    Amsterdam, NL

Oct. 06 at Accorhotels Arena       Paris, FR

Oct. 09  at O2 arena                         London, UK

Oct. 15 at Barclaycard Arena        Birmingham, UK

Oct. 17 at Manchester Arena      Manchester, UK

Oct. 21 at Royal Arena                    Copenhagen, DK

Oct. 23 at Ericsson Globe              Stockholm, SE

Oct. 26 at Mercedes-Benz Arena              Berlin, DE

Oct. 28 at Lanxess Arena               Koln, DE

Nov. 05 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse           Indianapolis, IN

Nov. 07 at Little Caesars Arena   Detroit, MI

Nov. 10 at Mohegan Sun              Uncasville, CT   

Nov. 13 at KFC Yum! Center        Louisville, KY

Nov. 15 at Sprint Center                                Kansas city, KS

Nov. 16 at Scottrade Center        St. Louis, MO

Nov. 19 at Verizon Center            Washington, DC               

Nov. 20 at PPG Paints Arena       Pittsburgh, PA

Nov. 28 at Philips Arena                Atlanta, GA

Nov. 30 at American Airlines Arena          Miami, FL

Dec. 01 at Amalie Arena                                Tampa, FL

Dec. 03 at Toyota Center              Houston, TX

Dec. 05 at Frank Erwin Center     Austin, TX

Dec. 08 at American Airlines Center         Dallas, TX

Dec. 09 at Chesapeake Energy Arena      Oklahoma city, OK

Dec. 12 at Pepsi Center                 Denver, CO

 

Dec. 14 at Vivint Smart Home Arena        Salt lake city, UT

