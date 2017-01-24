Game of Thrones Live Concert coming to Charlotte

The King's Arrival. The full orchestra performs the King’s Arrival. Banners unravel around the entire arena revealing giant sigils of each family so the audience can cheer for their favorite houses.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It isn't winter that's coming... It's the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience. What better way to get excited for the release of season seven than to experience the music of the show up close in person. That's right GOT'ers, you are going to have the chance to immerse yourself in the sounds of Game of Thrones like never before, right here in Charlotte.

On Thursday, March 9, Spectrum Center will be transformed into an experience that will bring the Seven Kingdoms to life.

The Wall. Lights fade out on Ramin as he moves back to his podium. The entire room seems to cool signifcantly as snow begins to fall. The screens begin to lower into position to fully encompass the orchestra and divide the arena in half.

Fans will go on a musical journey through the realm - from King's Landing to Winterfell, along the northern stretches of the Kingsroad to The Wall and across the Narrow Sea to Braavos, Meereen and beyond.

The Red Wedding. Scenes from the Red Wedding are played out on the screens as they slowly move to position. As the screens lower and the death increases, the screens begin to fill up with video blood.

Using state-of-the-art technology, Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi, along with a full orchestra and choir, will bring fans Game of Throne's like they've never experienced it before.

The show has seven custom Game of Thrones inspired stages designed to bring Westeros to life. It also will feature an 807-foot video wall used to create scenic elements and show the various iconic lands of Westeros and Essos.

If you're thinking, "This won't bring the same action as it does in Game of Thrones," you're wrong. The show has seven epic battle scenes throughout the performance.

If you're still not convinced, this video is sure to make you want to experience the Seven Kingdoms up close and personal.

The show starts at 8 p.m. ticket prices for the Live Concert Experience start at $39.50. To purchase tickets to Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience at the Spectrum Center, click here.

