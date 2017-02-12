A portrait of British singer George Michael is illuminated by a candle amid flowers and messages left in tribute outside the singer's home, where the singer died two day's ago on Christmas Day, in the village of Goring, southern England, on December 27, 2016. Tributes came from around the music world and tearful fans after British pop superstar George Michael, who rose to fame with a string of smash hits including "Last Christmas", died aged 53. Michael died of apparent heart failure on Christmas Day at his home in Goring, a village on the River Thames in Oxfordshire, west of London, after an award-winning career spanning more than three decades. / AFP / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS (Photo credit should read DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS, This content is subject to copyright.)

LONDON (AP) - Members of George Michael's family say they are "extremely upset" that a recording of the emergency call reporting his death was leaked to the press.



The family's lawyers released a statement Sunday saying they want an investigation, "and we will expect the culprit(s) to be dealt with appropriately."



It says Michael's family and friends are appalled "that such a personal, painful and clearly confidential recording has been leaked."



The Sun newspaper published a transcript and audio recording Saturday of the panicked Dec. 25 call made by Michael's partner, Fadi Fawaz, to the emergency number.



Fawaz says, "I've been trying to wake him up for the last hour. ... He's gone."



An initial autopsy on the 53-year-old former Wham! frontman was inconclusive. The results of toxicology tests have not been disclosed.

