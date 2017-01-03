Greenville woman debuts on 'The Bachelor'

Angela Amezcua, a Greenville office manager, will compete on ABC's "The Bachelor" this season. The show premieres on Jan. 2. (Photo: Mitch Haaseth, ABC)

GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Angela Amezcua, 26, had her debut on 'The Bachelor' Monday night.

Amezcua is an office manager at Millie Lewis Greenville where she teaches modeling classes, books modeling jobs and models.

Angela

Age:26

Occupation: Model

Hometown: Greenville, SC

Height: 5'7"

She made her first appearance on the hit ABC reality competition with little drama, though she was one of many contestants who opted for a red dress. The abundance of red dresses became a joke among the contestants.

If you aren't familiar, 'The Bachelor' is a reality show in which a couple dozen women vie for the love of one man over the course of several weeks together. Women who are picked to remain in the competition are given a rose at the end of each episode. Amezcua did receive a rose in week one.

