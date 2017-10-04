Hamline University team researches the 'why' behind mass shootings

Hamline University Criminal Justice Professor Jillian Peterson, and a team of students, are beginning to ask the question, "Why do mass shooters do it?" And by extension, how can we stop them? http://kare11.tv/2xX1zab

KARE 10:58 PM. EDT October 04, 2017

