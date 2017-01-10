Holderness family channels Eminem in latest viral parody

With winter comes the inevitable struggle of every parent: getting your kids bundled up before going outdoors.

The Holderness family put the struggle on full display with their latest parody, “Shoes Yourself,” a spoof of the popular Eminem song “Lose Yourself.”

In the video, which has been seen over one million times, parents Penn and Kim try their hardest to bundle up son Penn Charles. They beg him to put on his coat, scarf, and boots, but he refuses to do so, staying “dressed like it’s July” despite frigid temps and snow in the forecast.

