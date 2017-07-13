It's finally here! Beyonce releases first photo of her twins...and it's so extra

NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 19: (L-R) Jay Z, Blue Ivy Carter and Beyoncé Knowles attend the 66th NBA All-Star Game at Smoothie King Center on February 19, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Photo: Theo Wargo, 2017 Getty Images)

Beyonce had her twins a month ago.

Early this morning, she released a photo of herself on her Instagram with her new beautiful baby twins and here it is:

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

The photo depicts herself, and her twins, in some Alice-in-Wonderland type dreamscape with flowers adorning an archway, and of course you can see the ocean in the backdrop. She's draped in beautiful flowing garments that look like rivers of cotton candy. Yes, it's extra but it's also Beyonce so are you surprised?

Let’s just say, the Internet and all of social media are collectively freaking out.

Meet Sir Carter and Rumi.

The Queen B has finally revealed her very anticipated first photo of her babies and the world can’t handle it.

This is not a drill! Beyonce posted the babies! pic.twitter.com/icLAa76jzX — mmhmm you shut up (@sirK88) July 14, 2017

👑@Beyonce has introduced us to Sir Carter & Rumi! 🙌🏾

Our lives are now complete! pic.twitter.com/tamlC1EamQ — BET (@BET) July 14, 2017

Beyonce shows off 1st photos of newborn twins Sir Carter and Rumi #beyoncetwins #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/LdKS2gUFbN — . (@earthh_universe) July 14, 2017

Us: [sleeping]

Beyonce: let me wake em up real quick. pic.twitter.com/qAYhkPNkUl — gif faggie (@Keefosabe) July 14, 2017

Anyway, the wait is finally over. Hello Sir Carter and Rumi and happy one-month-of-being-alive.

