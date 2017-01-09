Jenna Bush Hager botches movie name, sparks Golden Globe backlash

(Photo: Frazer Harrison, Getty Images)

A Freudian slip on the red carpet is every host's worst nightmare — and we're guessing NBC correspondent Jenna Bush Hager is suffering through some tongue-tied regrets right about now.

The daughter of former President George W. Bush, and granddaughter of former President George H. W. Bush, botched the name of the movie that earned Pharrell a nomination for best original score.

Instead of asking the artist about his work on Hidden Figures, a film about female NASA employees who helped the U.S. win the space race, she called the film "Hidden Fences."

Fences is another Golden Globe nominated film, a Shakespearean family drama set against 1950s suburban Pittsburgh with a tragic African-American patriarch.

This red carpet correspondent speaking with Pharrell just said he was nominated for "Hidden Fences" look at his face 😭 pic.twitter.com/6QTOBH6qtO — DK Uzoukwu (@DKuzLA) January 9, 2017

