Katy Perry cancels Charlotte concert date

Katy Perry performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM's 2017 Wango Tango at StubHub Center on May 13, 2017 in Carson, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Katy Perry announced over the weekend that she will not be bringing her WITNESS Tour to Charlotte this fall.

Perry, who was originally set to perform at Spectrum Center in uptown on September 27, released a statement that a family obligation that was scheduled prior to the tour will keep her out of the Queen City. She last performed in Charlotte in 2008.

The Katy Perry fansite Katy Perry Daily posted Perry’s statement in its entirety:

“To all my fans in the beautiful Carolinas, the Charlotte show was accidentally scheduled on a date that I have had a long standing family obligation I must attend. My Management and I are truly sorry."

According to Ticketmaster, all tickets will be refunded at their point of purchase only. Internet and phone orders will automatically be canceled and refunded.

A makeup date has not been scheduled by Perry's management group.

© 2017 WCNC.COM