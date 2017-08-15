Logan Lucky Movie Review | Honest Reviews with Kim Holcomb

I’m a member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association. I interview actors and filmmakers. I’ve worked in broadcast television for 20 years.

I’m also a Seattle wife and mom who works full-time and sits in an hour of traffic (minimum) every day.

Sometimes I’m tired when I screen a movie. Sometimes I’m traveling and I miss my kids. Sometimes I’ve had a glass wine when I should have had a glass of water.

All of these things can impact my reaction to a film. Because I’m human.

So in an effort to write an Honest Review, I’ll always list the external factors that might affect my enjoyment of the movie. Then, I’ll give you my review. Then, you can decide if it’s useful or not.

With that, here’s my review of Logan Lucky.

FOOD/DRINK BEFORE SCREENING: Coffee

MOOD: Hangry

EXPECTATION OF MOVIE: High

I was on a diet the week I screened this movie and had stubbornly stupidly skipped breakfast and lunch. (Needless to say, I was destined to over-eat at dinner.) But when I sat down in the theater, my only sustenance was a single cup of coffee.

I was borderline hangry. Entirely my fault. Won’t do it again.

I’d been looking forward to Logan Lucky for weeks, based entirely on the trailer, which Director Steven Soderbergh reportedly edited himself.

But from the moment the lights went down and the movie started, I realized the trailer is far different than the actual film. In both pacing and tone, the movie is slower, more thoughtful, and even more offbeat. It challenged me in ways I didn’t entirely expect.

And I’m glad.

Set in West Virginia and North Carolina, the plot feels like a blue collar version of Ocean's Eleven, which Soderbergh also directed. (In fact there's a clever, self-referential line in Logan Lucky where this heist is referred to as "7-11.")

Much like Oceans Eleven, Logan Lucky is a slow burn. There's action, but it's not exactly action-packed. There’s humor, but it’s not laugh-a-minute. It’s cool without being stylish. It’s sophisticated by keeping things simple.

And there's an especially weird, perfect scene about Game of Thrones that you should look for.

The acting is also great, especially Channing Tatum who's fast becoming one of my favorite surprises on screen. Remember him in Hail, Caesar? He brings a similar vibe to this movie - quirky, unexpected, and totally in control of the role.

But Daniel Craig’s performance is the one you'll remember most. He's like the anti-Bond and it's delightful. I honestly think it deserves some award attention - at least a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy.

The one performance that didn't ring true for me was Seth McFarlane as a rich British sports car investor. He seemed to be channeling Russell Brand ala Get Him To The Greek – an unconvincing impersonation, at that.

But overall, I think Logan Lucky is a fantastically offbeat, sharp, enjoyable heist movie worth seeing - even if you're borderline hangry.

