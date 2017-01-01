Mariah Carey brushes off botched NYE performance

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: Mariah Carey performs during the New Year's Eve Countdown at Times Square on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for TOSHIBA CORPORATION) (Photo: Eugene Gologursky, 2016 Getty Images)

Mariah Carey may be more ready for 2017 than anyone.

While social media may have thought the pop diva dropped the ball before the ball dropped during her live TV performance in New York City's Times Square, the "Hero" singer brushed it off.

During Carey's final performance of 2016, it seemed the singer suffered an audio equipment malfunction in the middle of the live show. The world watched as Carey's backing track didn't seem to match up with what she was singing.

While she launched into the aptly titled song, "Emotion," she sang a few words and then seemed to give up, saying, "All right, we didn't have a check for this song," and then, "We're missing some of the vocals, but it is what it is... I'm gonna let the audience sing."

According to U.S. Weekly, the singer then told her dancers, who had continued their routine, to lift her up as she sang some high notes 'for laughs.'

"I wanted a holiday too, can't I just have one?" Carey said before heading into the next song.

After another struggle through "We Belong Together," Carey appeared to have given up and walked off the stage.

Carey took to Twitter after the show tweeting, "S**t happens" and wishing everyone a happy and healthy new year.

Shit happens 😩 Have a happy and healthy new year everybody!🎉 Here's to making more headlines in 2017 😂 pic.twitter.com/0Td8se57jr — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 1, 2017

