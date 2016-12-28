Mark Hamill writes touching tribute for 'our princess' Carrie Fisher

ANAHEIM, CA - APRIL 16: Actors Mark Hamill (L) and Carrie Fisher speak onstage during Star Wars Celebration 2015 on April 16, 2015 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher may have played on-screen siblings Luke and Leia Skywalker from a galaxy far far away, but they were just as close in real life, according to the actor.

On Tuesday, iconic actress Carrie Fisher died at the age of 60, just days after suffering a major heart attack on board a flight from London.

After news of her passing, condolences poured in for the Star Wars actress, including from co-star Mark Hamill. The actor posted on his personal Facebook page Monday night, calling the loss of Fisher "downright heartbreaking."

"It's never easy to lose such a vital, irreplaceable member of the family," he wrote. "Carrie was one-of-a-kind who belonged to us all -- whether she liked it or not. She was OUR Princess, damn it, & the actress who played her blurred into one gorgeous, fiercely independent & ferociously funny, take-charge woman who took our collective breath away. Determined & tough, but with a vulnerability that made you root for her & want her to succeed & be happy. She played such a crucial role in my professional & personal life, & both would have been far emptier without her. I am grateful for the laughter, the wisdom, the kindness & even the bratty, self-indulgent crap my beloved space-twin gave me through the years."

He ended the post with a simple, "Thanks Carrie. I love you."

Fellow co-star Harrison Ford also released a statement calling “Carrie was one-of-a-kind…brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely…My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her Mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends. We will all miss her.”

Elsewhere on social media, fans showed mourned her loss with touching tributes.

Someone carved a beautiful message in the sand for Carrie Fisher in Santa Cruz. RIP Princess Leia. pic.twitter.com/WeTZeCI27x — Neale (@AbeFroman) December 27, 2016

May the force always be with you, Carrie Fisher. You will forever be our Princess ?? pic.twitter.com/m2Qkh10eyl — A$AP Gabe (@G_Ramirez97) December 27, 2016

One more star shining brightly in the universe. Rest In Peace, Carrie Fisher. https://t.co/tHGJjliPrN pic.twitter.com/TkoId7ymA4 — NASA Goddard Images (@NASAGoddardPix) December 27, 2016

