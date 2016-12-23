NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 20: Matthew McConaughey Visits "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" at Rockefeller Center on December 20, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NBC) (Photo: Theo Wargo, 2016 Getty Images)

From True Detective to Dallas Buyers Club to those very serious Lincoln commercials, Matthew McConaughey is a man who's committed to his craft.

And sometimes, he told Seth Meyers on Late Night Thursday, that craft involves adopting an Australian accent for an entire year.

As McConaughey explained, he doesn't go full Aussie for his voice-acting in his new animated movie Sing, where he voices a koala named Buster Moon, because that's a "little too literal." But back in the day, the actor spent a year in Australia in between high school and college. And when he traveled to the University of Texas at Austin for his freshman year, he took the voice with him.

"Were people into it?" Meyers asked.

"The ladies kinda were," McConaughey replied. "Which was why I was doing it. There's a lot of my fraternity brothers out there going, 'You son of a (expletive), you did fake that for a year.'"

Thank goodness he did — because McConaughey's signature catchphrase just wouldn't sound the same in an Australian accent.

WATCH: Matthew McConaughey faked an Australian accent, for the ladies