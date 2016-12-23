From True Detective to Dallas Buyers Club to those very serious Lincoln commercials,
And sometimes, he told
As McConaughey explained, he doesn't go full Aussie for his voice-acting in his new animated movie Sing, where he voices a koala named Buster Moon, because that's a "little too literal." But back in the day, the actor spent a year in Australia in between high school and college. And when he traveled to the
"Were people into it?" Meyers asked.
"The ladies kinda were," McConaughey replied. "Which was why I was doing it. There's a lot of my fraternity brothers out there going, 'You son of a (expletive), you did fake that for a year.'"
Thank goodness he did — because McConaughey's signature catchphrase just wouldn't sound the same in an Australian accent.
WATCH: Matthew McConaughey faked an Australian accent, for the ladies
