Emojis in Monopoly? New vote could make it happen

Monopoly fans will have the chance to vote on all eight game pieces that will be used for an upcoming version of the iconic board game. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Monopoly fans, it’s time to make your voice heard.

And no, it’s not a dispute over whether landing on free parking should incur a bonus during a game. Hasbro is asking for your help to choose the game pieces that will be used in an upcoming version of the classic family real estate game.

According to the company, there are 56 new pieces to vote on, as well as the original eight pieces that are available in standard versions of the game. The new options include a little bit of everything: from emojis and a hashtag to a bathtub and sunglasses.

To add some drama to the mix, Hasbro has said that none of the original eight pieces are safe, so if the eight-highest vote totals are from new options, you can say goodbye to fighting over who gets to be the iconic car during a game.

To view the entire list of options and to cast your vote, visit the Vote Monopoly website.

The results will be announced on World Monopoly Day, which is March 19.

