Most popular rom-com movies by state

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Does your plan for Valentine's Day involve Netflix and chill? According to Decluttr.com the most popular romantic comedy movie across the country is "Love Actually."
The website looked at Google Search data from each state and this is what they found out about tastes in each state. "Pretty Woman" was the most popular film in North Carolina, as well as four other states. In South Carolina, "The Proposal" was the most searched film.
The second most searched film across the company was "Sweet Home Alabama" with "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" in third place.
Here's a list of top rom-com's searched from each state:
Alabama: Sweet Home Alabama
Alaska: The Proposal
Arizona: My Big Fat Greek Wedding
Arkansas: Sweet Home Alabama
California: My Big Fat Greek Wedding
Colorado: Splash
Connecticut: Splash
Delaware: Love Actually
Florida: My Big Fat Greek Wedding
Georgia: Bewitched
Hawaii: 50 First Dates
Idaho: My Big Fat Greek Wedding
Illinois: My Big Fat Greek Wedding
Indiana: Bewitched
Iowa: Sweet Home Alabama
Kansas: Pretty Woman
Kentucky: Sweet Home Alabama
Louisiana: Pretty Woman
Maine: Love Actually
Maryland: Love Actually
Massachusetts: Love Actually
Michigan: Friends With Benefits
Minnesota: Love Actually
Mississippi: Sweet Home Alabama
Missouri: Splash
Montana: Pretty Woman
Nebraska: Friends With Benefits
Nevada: What Happens in Vegas
New Hampshire: Love Actually
New Jersey: Moonstruck
New Mexico: Just Go With It
New York: When Harry Met Sally
North Carolina: Pretty Woman
North Dakota: Pretty Woman
Ohio: Friends With Benefits
Oklahoma: Sweet Home Alabama
Oregon: Moonstruck
Pennsylvania: Love Actually
Rhode Island: My Big Fat Greek Wedding
South Carolina: The Proposal
South Dakota: Friends With Benefits
Tennessee: Sweet Home Alabama
Texas: My Big Fat Greek Wedding
Utah: Just Go For It
Vermont: Love Actually
Virginia: Love Actually
Washington: Sleepless in Seattle
West Virginia: Sweet Home Alabama
Wisconsin: Love Actually
Wyoming: Just Go With It
