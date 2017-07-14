Beyoncé posts first picture of twins Sir Carter and Rumi

(Photo: Beyonce / Instagram)

World, meet Beyoncé and JAY-Z's beautiful twins, Sir Carter and Rumi.

Beyoncé posted a picture of the adorable babies on Instagram early Friday morning. The veiled mother of three is shown cradling the two tots in front of a beautiful floral arrangement and seascape (a variation on a theme from Beyonce's Feb. announcement that she was expecting twins).

The twins have been the most speculated-over and talked-about personalities since they were born in June (joining sister Blu Ivy).

Everything about the twins has been kept in secrecy. There was mad speculation about the twins' names in June when the golden couple's lawyer filed trademark documents with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, seeking the rights to the words "Sir Carter" and "Rumi Carter."

Shawn Carter is JAY-Z's real name.

It didn't take long for the Internet to blow up, even early Friday:

Zendaya used one word to describe the scene: "Breathtaking."

Film director Matthew Cherry hailed 'Behold your new born Kings."

