Beyoncé will headline Coachella 2017

The rumors are true:
Bey joins
The Internet speculated that the three artists would headline the festival, based on unconfirmed reports that circulated last fall.
See the full schedule below:
Coachella 2017 also marks Kendrick Lamar's first time headlining the festival, while Radiohead previously led lineups in 2004 and 2012.
For their big-name reunion act, the festival tapped new-wave legends New Order, following a Coachella tradition of reuniting big-name rock groups that includes Guns 'N Roses, AC/DC, Pulp, Duran Duran and Pavement.
Among the lineup's other notable names is Lorde, whose last U.S. festival performance was at Lollapalooza in 2014. The 20-year-old singer hasn't released an album since her 2013 breakout debut Pure Heroine, so her Coachella date suggests her highly-anticipated new album may arrive soon.
Coachella passes go on sale Wednesday Jan. 4th at 8 a.m. ET via the festival's website, ranging from $399 general admission passes to $899 VIP tickets.
