From Bowie to Prince, America lost some great musicians in 2016

Bowie performs in Paris in 2004.

It wasn’t the year the music died, for the music will never die. But we lost many of those who made it.

From rock chameleon David Bowie, 69, in January to soul queen Sharon Jones, 60, in November, some of America’s most cherished pop musicians died in 2016.

Their number was striking, even in a year that also saw the deaths of several people who shaped the 20th century.

That group included former first lady Nancy Reagan, 94, a key figure in the most pivotal U.S. presidency since World War II; Fidel Castro, 90, whose Cuban revolution was communism’s high tide and whose reign was its last gasp; and Muhammad Ali, 74, at his peak the most famous person in the world and — as he said himself — The Greatest.

Justice Antonin Scalia, 79, embodied the conservative Reagan revolution on the Supreme Court. Harper Lee, 89, wrote To Kill a Mockingbird, possibly the Great American Novel. Arnold Palmer, 87, golfed with a cool and a passion that raised an army of followers.

Elie Wiesel, 87, Romanian by birth and American by choice, struggled to explain the Holocaust, which he survived. Simon Peres, 93, Polish by birth and Israeli by choice, struggled to solve the riddle of peace in the Middle East, which eluded him.

The departed included heroes — none greater than John Glenn, 95, the first American to orbit the earth — and goats. Ralph Branca, 90, a pitcher for the Brooklyn Dodgers, served up the "Shot Heard 'Round the World’’ – the home run by Bobby Thompson that gave the New York Giants the 1951 National League pennant.

All made a mark; each will, in some way, be missed. But the passing of so many famous musicians seemed particularly unsettling.

They included Prince, 57, an androgynous, outrageous genius; Leonard Cohen, 82, the deep-voiced folk bard who composed Hallelujah; and producer George Martin, 90, midwife to the Beatles’ metamorphosis into Abbey Road studio wizards.

The year’s losses were also a reminder that, 60 years after Elvis first appeared on Ed Sullivan, the time has come for a generation of performers to begin to leave the stage.

Among the departed: Glen Frey, 67, co-founder of the Eagles, as big a band as any in the ‘70s; Leon Russell, 74, the long-haired, long-bearded, top-hatted “master of space and time’’; Merle Haggard, 79, the original country music outlaw; Paul Kantner, 74, founder of the Jefferson Airplane, which really began ‘60s acid rock; Keith Emerson, 71, and Greg Lake, 69, co-founders of the '70s supergroup Emerson, Lake & Palmer; and Maurice White, 74, founder of Earth, Wind & Fire.

Less famous today but no less pivotal were Scotty Moore, 84, Elvis’ first electric lead guitarist, and Ralph Stanley, 89, the Appalachian bluegrass singer whose a cappella rendition of O Death could be the most otherworldly-sounding performance ever to earn a Grammy.

Bill Flanagan, a concert and TV producer born in 1955, called it “a bad year for music legends."

It wasn’t just boomers who fretted. "Running out of living musical heroes, those we measure everything against, emulate, know we won't surpass but inspire us to try," the actress and singer Carrie Brownstein, 42, tweeted after Prince’s death. And it was just April.

Part of the shock was that some died young; part was that some were still so active and had so music left in them.

Bowie had a hit off-Broadway musical, Lazarus. On his birthday, Jan. 8 — two days before he died — he released a new album, Blackstar. A day after his death, it was No. 1 on iTunes’ U.S. albums chart.

Emerson was about to embark on a concert tour of Japan. Prince had released four albums in the last 18 months and was in the middle of a tour.

Cohen, whose manager said he died following a fall, had toured within the year, released a new album the previous month, and been the subject of an Oct. 17 New Yorker profile that reported: “Despite his diminished health, Cohen remains as clear-minded and hardworking as ever. … He gets up well before dawn and writes.’’

As a group, the musicians who died this year sold a lot of recordings, but their reputations were not based only or even primarily on sales figures. They often were valued more for their influence on others and their ability – their compulsion, it seemed — to invent and to self-invent.

Their very names reflected a plasticity. Bowie was born David Jones. Prince’s full name was Prince Rogers Nelson, and for a time he identified himself with a symbol for which there was no pronouncer, leaving journalists to refer to “the artist formerly known as Prince.’’

Claude Russell Bridges got the “Leon’’ from a fake ID he’d used as a teenager to get into a club where he was supposed to play a gig.

They occupied various personas. Bowie was Ziggy Stardust, a glam rocker who acts as a messenger for extraterrestrials, before he was the Thin White Duke, an overwrought cabaret singer dressed in white shirt, black trousers, and a vest.

Russell, an Oklahoman who moved to L.A. and became a studio session ace — he worked with everyone from Frank Sinatra to Eric Clapton — later made country music as “Hank Wilson.’’

Haggard was identified with his most famous song, the pro-Middle America, anti-hippy Okie from Muskogee. But he later said that when he wrote Okie, “I was as dumb as a rock,’’ and he supported Hillary Clinton for president in 2007 and wrote a song for Barack Obama’s inauguration.

Frey was a rock star who personified life in the fast lane, and who later blamed “burgers and beer and blow and broads’’ for the health woes that would eventually kill him.

But at the core, there was something constant. "The trousers may change,’’ Bowie told The Associated Press in 2002, “but the actual words and subjects I've always chosen to write with are things to do with isolation, abandonment, fear and anxiety — all of the high points of one's life."

That was true of the precocious, such as Prince, (who taught himself the piano at 7, the guitar at 13 and the drums at 14) and the tardy, such as Cohen (who released his first album at 33, and said he only turned to music then because he couldn’t support himself as a poet).

In addition to the music, they left behind some famous words. “Party like it’s 1999’’ came from Prince’s 1999. Life in the Fast Lane was the title of a tune Fry co-wrote for the Eagles’ 1976 album Hotel California. He said he got the line from a drug dealer known as “The Count’’ while speeding on the freeway.

The departed artists also inspired eloquence in their admirers:

“When I heard Heartbreak Hotel, I knew what I wanted to do in life. … Everyone else wanted to be Elvis. I wanted to be Scotty." — Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones on his boyhood impressions of Moore.

“Leonard sang always as a sinner. He refused to describe sin as a failure or a disqualification. Sin was a condition of creatureliness, and his feeling for our creatureliness was boundless.’’ — Leon Wieseltier, writing in The New York Times about his friend Cohen.

“He subverted the whole notion of what it was to be a rock star.’’— Biographer David Buckley on Bowie.

“Hag, you’re the guy people think I am.’’ — Johnny Cash to Haggard, who as inmate No. 845200 heard Cash perform in the late ‘50s at San Quentin prison, where Haggard was serving three years for burglary.

The year had its compensations. Bob Dylan received the Nobel Prize for Literature; the Stones released their first studio album in 11 years; and they all, along with Neil Young, Paul McCartney and the Who, played before tens of thousands of people at the Desert Trip festival in Southern California in October.

Little Richard, 83, said in the spring: “I'm still singing. I don’t perform like I used to, but I have my singing voice.’’ Chuck Berry turned 90 on Oct. 18 and announced that next year he’ll release his first studio album since 1979.

And Jerry Lee Lewis is still out on the road. You can hear The Killer, 81, on Jan. 6 at the Golden Nugget in Lake Charles in his native Louisiana.

Our prayer is Stanley’s, so memorable on the sound track of the film Brother, Where Art Thou?: “O death/O death/Won't you spare me over ‘til another year?’’