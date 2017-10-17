NC Music Hall of Fame features over 90 artists from the Tar Heel state

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. -- North Carolina is bursting with musical talent.

If you’ve watched American Idol in the past decade, you’ve more than likely seen a singer from the Tar Heel State. A lot of these Carolina artists and their memorabilia are preserved at the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame in Kannapolis.

This week, a new group of musicians will be inducted at the annual ceremony, including Charlotte’s own and Grammy award winner Anthony Hamilton.

There are 95 artists featured in the Kannapolis museum, covering decades and genres all across the music scene. Each inductee has an exhibit filled with memorabilia from their lives and careers.

Executive Director Veronica Cordle is in charge of getting it all here.

“We immediately contact the artist and ask them, what do you want on exhibit? How do you want to tell your story?” Cordle said.

From Kellie Pickler’s Sonic Drive-In outfit from when she worked there during her American Idol tryouts to Charlie Daniel’s violin that was made famous in "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," the Hall of Fame features many unique items. James Taylor, Randy Travis and Eric Church also in the Hall of Fame.

“We have a lot of visitors that come in here and say, ‘Oh my gosh. I had no idea that all these artists were from here,’” Cordle said.

Hamilton’s memorabilia is already being put in place in the museum. Tickets are still available for the ceremony at the Gem Theatre in Kannapolis for a chance to meet and greet with some of Carolinas great musicians.

General admission is $30. You can click HERE more information.

