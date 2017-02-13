Prince's music returns to streaming services

Prince performs his first of three shows onstage during 'One Night... Three Venues' hosted by Prince and Lotusflow3r.com held at NOKIA Theatre L.A. LIVE on March 28, 2009, in Los Angeles. Kristian Dowling, Getty Images for Lotusflow3r.com

Let's go crazy.

After a long absence, Prince’s music is finally returning to streaming services.

Two years ago, Price pulled his Warner Bros. catalog from nearly all of the major streaming services, including Spotify and Pandora, with the exception of Tidal. Now, 27 of the Purple One’s albums from Warner Bros., including Purple Rain, 1999, and Sign O’ The Times, are available to stream.

The release came just in time for Sunday night's Grammy Awards, which featured a tribute to the late music legend by Bruno Mars.

Warner Bros. Chairman and CEO Cameron Strang released a statement on the release, thanking Prince's estate for helping make the deal possible.

"Prince recorded his most influential and popular music during his time with Warner Bros. and we are deeply aware of our responsibility to safeguard and nurture his incredible legacy. Warner Bros. is thrilled to be able to bring Prince's music to his millions of fans around the world via streaming services, fittingly on music's biggest night."

Two years before his death, after years of disputes and legal battles, Prince signed a new deal giving him the rights to the music he recorded on Warner Bros. Records. Prince was signed to the record label from 1978 to the mid-1990s, releasing key projects like Purple Rain, 1999 and Around the World in a Day.

At the time, Warner Bros. said that Prince would release "previously unheard material" from his tenure at the label, and a 30th-anniversary edition of Purple Rain would be released the summer of 2014. Prince said in a statement then that he was working on new music apart from Warner Bros.

Since July 2015, Prince’s music has been available for streaming only on Tidal. But since his death, Prince's estate has sued Jay Z’s Roc Nation for copyright infringement over Tidal’s claim of having exclusive streaming rights for Prince’s music. The estate claims that Tidal was only granted a 90-day period of streaming exclusivity for Prince’s 2015 album HITNRUN Phase One.

