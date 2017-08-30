(Photo: Twitter @GloriaGaynor)

Gloria Gaynor is dedicating a new version of the original survival anthem 'I Will Survive' to all her 'neighbors in Texas' who are enduring unprecedented flooding in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Gaynor tweeted out 'Texas Will Survive' Wednesday evening with the updated lyrics.

At first we were afraid, we were petrified,

Kept thinking Texas couldn't live in flood waters this high.

We know you spent plenty of time preparing for this hurricane,

Who could have known that it would come with so much devastating rain?

But, we will strive. And you'll survive.

With all our love and help and prayers,

We will stand strongly by your side.

We are your neighbors, tried and true,

And we'll do all we can for you.

And you'll survive.

You will survive.



You will survive.

Gaynor recently launched IWillSurvive.org, an online community and charity fundraising site, where people can write their own stories of survival.

"I have faced struggles and summoned the strength to rise above. I’ve learned when you are knocked down, you get back up and dust yourself off," writes Gaynor on the site. "IWillSurvive.org is the newest chapter of my story and I’m grateful for the opportunity to provide a platform for a community to come together and support one another."

Gaynor's "I Will Survive" has not wavered in popularity since its release in 1978.

