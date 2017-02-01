Name ideas for Beyonce's twins!

Beyonce & Jay-Z are having twins! We are so excited for the power couple of the century and their new additions to the family - but what are the names to compliment big sis Blue Ivy? Here are our ideas:
Green Fern Carter
Red Ficus Carter
Cerulean Cactus Carter
Future First Children #1 and #2
Lavender Violet Carter
Mary-Kate and Ashley Carter
Tia and Tamara Carter
Fred and George Weasley-Carter
Peanut Butter and Jelly Carter
Lemonade & Lime Carter
Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams Carter
Brooklyn and Houston Carter (shout out to the possible name of Brooklyn as it's rumored to be named Jay-Z's favorite choice)
or.....
Chris and Markette Carter????
Let us know what your favorite name pairings are on Twitter!
