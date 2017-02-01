Name ideas for Beyonce's twins!

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 28: Beyonce performs onstage during the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on August 28, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) (Photo: Jeff Kravitz, 2011 Jeff Kravitz)

Beyonce & Jay-Z are having twins! We are so excited for the power couple of the century and their new additions to the family - but what are the names to compliment big sis Blue Ivy? Here are our ideas:

Green Fern Carter

Red Ficus Carter

Cerulean Cactus Carter

Future First Children #1 and #2

Lavender Violet Carter

Mary-Kate and Ashley Carter

Tia and Tamara Carter

Fred and George Weasley-Carter

Peanut Butter and Jelly Carter

Lemonade & Lime Carter

Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams Carter

Brooklyn and Houston Carter (shout out to the possible name of Brooklyn as it's rumored to be named Jay-Z's favorite choice)

or.....

Chris and Markette Carter????

Let us know what your favorite name pairings are on Twitter!

